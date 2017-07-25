Free-agent running back Tre Mason wants to get back into the NFL, but don’t expect him to be playing for the Rams.

Mason teed off on his former team — the one that drafted him — and did not hold back. There were high expectations for the Auburn product, given what he produced in college, but injuries and a poor yards-per-carry cut his career short. Mason spent only two seasons in the league, and last played in 2015.

But he’s not ruling out a return. In fact, he’s hungry to get back into the league.

Mason spoke to Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report, and here’s what he had to say about the Rams.

“What are you trying to do? If you want to win a championship, let me know. I don’t have time for these games. This bull—-. … I’ve had enough people lie to me in my life. I ain’t got time for no more.”

He also called the Rams a “clown show” multiple times, which you can read in the article.

Mason also commented on how the Rams drafted Todd Gurley when he was in the backfield, and how he felt about that. He said he felt betrayed, among other things.

Will an NFL team take a flyer on him going forward? That remains to be seen, but appears unlikely at this point, given his history, and what he (and his mother) has gone and said on record.