Apparently Trevor Ariza and Salah Mejri don’t like each other very much.
Ariza’s Rockets took down the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday in a chippy affair containing plenty of trash talk and ejections.
After getting ejected, Ariza and his teammates apparently waited outside the Marvericks locker room for Mejri, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon:
Mejri later aired out his side of the story in a series of Tweets:
One can see part of Ariza’s explanation as he was kicked out of the game:
Thanks to all of the drama, the NBA will now get involved, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:
This is a he said-she said battle right now and the referees did a good job of controlling the players on the court. If anything transpired off the court, the league is sure to have something to say to those involved.
As two teams quite familiar with each other in the Western Conference, the Rockets and Mavericks will be seeing each other again.
