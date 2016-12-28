Apparently Trevor Ariza and Salah Mejri don’t like each other very much.

Ariza’s Rockets took down the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday in a chippy affair containing plenty of trash talk and ejections.

After getting ejected, Ariza and his teammates apparently waited outside the Marvericks locker room for Mejri, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon:

Trevor Ariza, joined by several teammates, waited outside the Mavs locker room for several minutes, apparently… https://t.co/9tutS4N4uT — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 28, 2016

Mejri later aired out his side of the story in a series of Tweets:

There is always 2 sides to every story.I would never insult an opponent's family regardless of how much a player insulted me repeatedly pic.twitter.com/Gi8b9F8bzD — Salah Mejri (@50Mejri) December 28, 2016

Last night was a physical,intense game.We r professional athletes & role models to young basketball players.Im commited to mutual respect — Salah Mejri (@50Mejri) December 28, 2016

I am committed to have mutual respect to every player on the court. Let's play BASKETBALL. Happy holidays everyone!! pic.twitter.com/LxZUp03x5m — Salah Mejri (@50Mejri) December 28, 2016

One can see part of Ariza’s explanation as he was kicked out of the game:

Thanks to all of the drama, the NBA will now get involved, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

NBA is reviewing the situation in Dallas in and after Rockets-Mavs, according to a person with knowledge of the process (and all logic.) — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 28, 2016

This is a he said-she said battle right now and the referees did a good job of controlling the players on the court. If anything transpired off the court, the league is sure to have something to say to those involved.

As two teams quite familiar with each other in the Western Conference, the Rockets and Mavericks will be seeing each other again.