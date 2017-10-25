When playing against an elite team such as the Cavaliers, it’s important for players to do everything they can to gain an advantage.

Nets forward Trevor Booker did just that during Wednesday night’s game, when he tried to figure out what play the Cavs were going to run.

He did that by sneaking into their huddle.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue had a funny reaction about it, too. He didn’t get mad, but instead just looking at Booker like “Hey, you’re not supposed to be here!”

Trevor Booker was all up in the Cavs huddle 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/YB37Lo2j0Y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 26, 2017

The Nets went on to win the game as eight-point underdogs. We’re betting it was because Booker gathered some inside information.