Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian absorbed a big hit during Thursday’s game against the Colts, and may miss the rest of the season as a result.
Siemian took the hit and was driven into the ground, which resulted in him landing on his non-throwing shoulder.
The Broncos quarterback was taken to the locker room for a shoulder injury, and was replaced by Brock Osweiler.
UPDATE:
Looks like the Broncos will be led by the Brocketship for their final few games of what has been a disappointing 2017 campaign.