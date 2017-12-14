Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Trevor Siemian suffers dislocated shoulder, leaves game
Posted by on December 14, 2017

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian absorbed a big hit during Thursday’s game against the Colts, and may miss the rest of the season as a result.

Siemian took the hit and was driven into the ground, which resulted in him landing on his non-throwing shoulder.

The Broncos quarterback was taken to the locker room for a shoulder injury, and was replaced by Brock Osweiler.

UPDATE:

Looks like the Broncos will be led by the Brocketship for their final few games of what has been a disappointing 2017 campaign.