Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian absorbed a big hit during Thursday’s game against the Colts, and may miss the rest of the season as a result.

Siemian took the hit and was driven into the ground, which resulted in him landing on his non-throwing shoulder.

Trevor Siemian is questionable to return??? After this??? pic.twitter.com/Ubdd5Kvp5Z — Richard Lee-Sam (@RLeesam) December 15, 2017

The Broncos quarterback was taken to the locker room for a shoulder injury, and was replaced by Brock Osweiler.

UPDATE:

Source: Trevor Siemian suffered dislocated left shoulder. So he will miss final 2 games. Getting news as Brock Osweiler throws go-ahead TD pass to Cody Latimer. Broncos up, 14-13. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) December 15, 2017

Looks like the Broncos will be led by the Brocketship for their final few games of what has been a disappointing 2017 campaign.