David West and Tristan Thompson went at it in the second quarter of Monday night’s NBA Finals matchup.

Being that it was a potential elimination/title-winning game, we knew tensions would be high heading into the game, and sure enough, they were.

Thompson and West got into it at the end of one particular play in the second quarter, which, coincidentally, happened in the midst of a huge Warriors scoring run.

It happened when the two were fighting over a loose ball, attempting to gain control, and JR Smith then bumped West. That set things off, and a shoving match then ensued.

Tristan Thompson and David West getting into it. 👀 pic.twitter.com/S7G0vNNML4 — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) June 13, 2017

A close-up shot shows West and Thompson kinda kissed, and it was weird.

So, that happened.