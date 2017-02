Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson and fiance Khloe Kardashian had some time to relax with the All-Star break last weekend, so they decided to take a quick vacation to Jamaica.

And, by the look of these photos, it appears the two had a blast.

Last light of a great night! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

❤️🇯🇲 A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Feb 24, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

Teammates LeBron James and Kyrie Irving obviously weren’t there, given that they were playing in the All-Star Game