The Twins held “Prince Night” on Friday, as a tribute to the legendary performer, and the team delivered in a big way.

In honor of Prince Night: Dearly beloved

We are gathered here today … to play ball! #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/hKmWOerIYO — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 17, 2017

To reward the first 10,000 fans who were in attendance for the game at Target Field, the Twins hooked them up with Prince-themed “Purple Rain” umbrellas.

Check them out.

A look at the Prince umbrellas that are today's Twins giveaway on Prince Night: pic.twitter.com/PG9Vd3E35i — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) June 16, 2017

Looks like the team delivered in a big way.