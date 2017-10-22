It seemed as if the Super Bowl LI rematch on Sunday night would actually have the makings of a normal game, with the only surprise being the Falcons failing to score a point in the first half.

But when the two teams came out and took the field for the start of the third quarter, it looked as if they had changed venues.

The first half of the game was played in a crisp, clear night at Gillette Stadium, but the second half saw the field covered in extreme fog. Here’s what it looked like.

It didn’t take long for the “#FogGate” hashtag to grow popular on social media, and the tweets about it didn’t disappoint.

Sideline shot of Bellichick right now #foggate pic.twitter.com/sYRkEMQsin — paul daley (@pdiddy16) October 23, 2017

Ernie Adams has a whole notebook of low-visibility schemes #FogGate #Patriots — Matt Lavallee (@mattlavallee) October 23, 2017

I don't know how Bill Belichick arranged it – but he did.#foggate #NEvsATL #SundayNightFootball — Wesley Hall (@bigwes) October 23, 2017

Belichick hired Storm from the X-Men to mess up the weather #FogGate — EDP445 Fan account (@Jiggleclay) October 23, 2017

Belichick is creating fake fog to effect Matt Ryan's vision.#FogGate — Zay (@xZAYxZAY) October 23, 2017

Patriots are cheating. And they call themselves Patriots… #FogGate pic.twitter.com/JcgHo5Rq3d — Atlanta Falcons (@falcons_daily) October 23, 2017

I thought the Patriots have tried everything for an advantage, but I never thought they’d bring in artificial fog. #FogGate — Not Bill Walton (@NotBillWalton) October 23, 2017

Patriots are piping fog into stadium. They cheat! #FogGate — Joe Leverone (@joeleverone) October 23, 2017

Belichick hired Storm from the X-Men to mess up the weather #FogGate — EDP445 Fan account (@Jiggleclay) October 23, 2017

It no longer seems possible for the Patriots to play in a primetime game without something weird happening.