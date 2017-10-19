It’s been nearly three decades since the Los Angeles Dodgers last advanced to the World Series, but that drought came to an end on Thursday night.
The Dodgers — fueled by Enrique Hernandez’s three home runs — took care of business in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, winning 11-1, on the road at Wrigley Field no less.
Hernandez finished with seven RBIs, and ace Clayton Kershaw gave up only one run in six innings — helping squash the hot takes about his struggles in the postseason.
Los Angeles is now set to play in its first World Series since 1988, and the Twitterverse had plenty of buzz about it. Here are some of the best tweets.
We can’t forget about the clever memes, photos and animated GIFs as well.
The best viral photo of all might be all the Dodgers players celebrating their win by sticking their tongues out, Yasiel Puig-style.
Those social media gems get us excited about the possibility of a Dodgers-Yankees World Series matchup. The social media world might explode.