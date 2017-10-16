San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge is coming off his worst season since 2006 — looking at both his statistics and performance on the court — and yet, for some reason, he was awarded a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension on Monday.

Aldridge averaged only 17.3 points per game — only his rookie season (2006) saw him post a lower number than that — as well as 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Playing in Gregg Popovich’s system, alongside Kawhi Leonard, those are rather pedestrian numbers.

There was a lot of uncertainty surrounding Aldridge — who turned 32 over the summer — and where he might end up in the future. Trade rumors were swirling back in June, as Aldridge was reportedly put on the trade block. That didn’t pan out, and he remained with the Spurs. With Aldridge’s contract set to run through next season, many expected the team’s 2017-18 campaign to be a “prove it” year for him, yet for some reason, he was awarded the contract extension.

Twitter had a field day with it. Check out some of the best reactions.

Three more years of LaMarcus Aldridge? I’m so sorry, San Antonio — Justin Wood (@jvstinwood) October 17, 2017

Lamarcus Aldridge cleared the air with Pop and got paid lol — Antoine Stroud (@CoachStroud3) October 17, 2017

LaMarcus Aldridge contract extension talk for the Spurs is the worst news I've heard since something bad happened in the real world. — Andrew MacDonald (@BlandrewMac) October 17, 2017

lamarcus aldrige is a washed up fatboy. congrats on getting paid scrub @aldridge_12 — Jabari (@yung_sports) October 16, 2017

I'm here for LaMarcus Aldridge revisionist history and basically nothing else. — mikeacker (@mikeacker) October 16, 2017

Coach Pop knew exactly how to bury the LaMarcus Aldridge contract extension headlines. Haha. Just kidding. #inappropriate #GoSpursGo — Krystal (@Krystalness) October 17, 2017

And the memes did not disappoint, either.

When everyone gets All Star teammates and you're stuck with LaMarcus Aldridge pic.twitter.com/Vs8lP6iGGm — 👑BRONNY👑 🅥 (@PrimeLBJ) October 16, 2017

LaMarcus Aldridge when he sees someone 6'3" guarding him pic.twitter.com/1FPhlHCgBk — Marcos (@ProcessedFultz) October 16, 2017

It was a puzzling move, to say the least. We’ll soon see if it works out.