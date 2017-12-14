The postgame conversation that took place between LeBron James and Lonzo Ball on Thursday night has had social media buzzing.
James and Ball were seen talking after the Lakers-Cavs game at Quicken Loans Arena was in the books, and fans really wanted to know what they were discussing. LeBron made sure that wasn’t possible, though, as he pulled his jersey over his lips while chatting with Ball.
It’s hard to predict what the two were discussing, but it was clear that James did most of the talking, while Ball listened. Ball was clearly fixated on what James had to say, as he nodded a few times, before the two hugged it out and went their separate ways, which you can see in the video clip below.
The Twitter reactions to their mysterious conversation did not disappoint, either, as fans and media members alike attempted to provide funny captions for the postgame exchange involving the two players.
It’s unlikely that the two discussed possibly teaming up next summer, when James has the option to opt out of his current deal and test free agency if he chooses — which is what some are speculating about — but crazier things have happened.