The postgame conversation that took place between LeBron James and Lonzo Ball on Thursday night has had social media buzzing.

James and Ball were seen talking after the Lakers-Cavs game at Quicken Loans Arena was in the books, and fans really wanted to know what they were discussing. LeBron made sure that wasn’t possible, though, as he pulled his jersey over his lips while chatting with Ball.

It’s hard to predict what the two were discussing, but it was clear that James did most of the talking, while Ball listened. Ball was clearly fixated on what James had to say, as he nodded a few times, before the two hugged it out and went their separate ways, which you can see in the video clip below.

The Twitter reactions to their mysterious conversation did not disappoint, either, as fans and media members alike attempted to provide funny captions for the postgame exchange involving the two players.

LeBron: You see how Porzingis pulled Jen Selter? Lonzo: Yeah… LeBron: That boy the GOAT pic.twitter.com/xZrrPhFCKE — Robert Littal (@BSO) December 15, 2017

LeBron and Lonzo plotting to team up with LaMelo in Lithuania next season pic.twitter.com/1z4aVyYVbv — Full Court Prez (@fullcourtprez) December 15, 2017

"These new Nike edible jerseys are dope." "Dude, I know. Lovin the blue razz right now." (📷 @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/L7wozjMKZj — The Step Back (@The_Step_Back) December 15, 2017

Lonzo: 'We really a long shot?"🙁

LeBron: "Nah. Magic can create space for two max players. The team is built for sustainable winning with young players on cheap contracts. LA is a massive market. Why else buy a second LA mansion & scout a private school for my kids?"😌

Lonzo: 🙂 pic.twitter.com/wFijTtbcNV — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 15, 2017

" Size 15 and I need a signed pair in each color. I covered my mouth just to f*** with the media" pic.twitter.com/UOSGQsJERk — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 15, 2017

Lonzo Ball: “Will you be my new Dad?” LeBron: “Not with a jumpshot like that.” pic.twitter.com/YUu6Hep7AK — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) December 15, 2017

It’s unlikely that the two discussed possibly teaming up next summer, when James has the option to opt out of his current deal and test free agency if he chooses — which is what some are speculating about — but crazier things have happened.