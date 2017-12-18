Sunday night’s game between the Cowboys and Raiders featured a number of offensive playmakers, but the X-factor in the matchup ended up being an index card.

That statement may sound nonsensical at first, but it’s actually true, as a pivotal measurement in the fourth quarter of the game was decided when an official used an index card to determine if the Cowboys had gained a first down.

The play in question happened with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and the game tied, 17-17. The Cowboys boldly elected to go for it on a fourth-and-one situation, and attempted to move the chains with a quarterback sneak by Dak Prescott. Judging by where the officials spotted the ball, the measurement was clearly going to be close, so fans and players alike watched intently as the officials brought out the chains to determine if the end result was a first down, or a turnover on downs.

The measurement was so close that referee Gene Steratore put a double-folded index card in between the ball and the stick. It touched, so it was ruled that Prescott picked up the first down. Steratore himself seemed amused by the sequence of events, as he was seen cracking a smile after using the index card to decide the critical measurement.

The Cowboys ended up going down the field and kicking a go-ahead field goal to take the lead, 20-17, and later emerged victorious by that margin. And with this game having playoff implications for both teams, in addition to the bizarre nature of what happened, social media offered some entertaining takes on what happened. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions.

OK, @VicTafur explained to me that the index card could not slip past the nose of the ball. So the Raiders playoff hopes died because of Office Depot — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) December 18, 2017

So to be clear, playoff spots may have been decided today by a nebulous rule on a replay reversal and an index card? Just making sure I've got that right. — Ryan Schuiling (@RyanSchuiling) December 18, 2017

I typically trend old school but isn’t it time for a Chip in the ball as opposed to the “double folded” index card? Really? https://t.co/rcdz8n8x1y — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) December 18, 2017

It's 2017. I am carrying a miniaturized computer in my pocket. And we're using 2 sticks, a chain, and a index card to measure 10 yards. — Marcas Grant (@MarcasG) December 18, 2017

“If this here index card stands at at 91 degree angle for 3.4367 ms then it’s a first down … i guess .” — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) December 18, 2017

In the span of one week the NFL signed a $500 million contract with Verizon to stream every single football game on millions of mobile devices AND measured a first down with a piece of paper. pic.twitter.com/pwSB9sLifC — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 18, 2017

Every NFL rule today. -No catch

-Index card first down-gate

-Fumble through the end zone for a touchback#Week15 — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) December 18, 2017

It’s unlikely that we will see an index card have such a large impact on a sporting event in the future, so it’s important to savor this bizarre moment.