Sunday night’s game between the Cowboys and Raiders featured a number of offensive playmakers, but the X-factor in the matchup ended up being an index card.
That statement may sound nonsensical at first, but it’s actually true, as a pivotal measurement in the fourth quarter of the game was decided when an official used an index card to determine if the Cowboys had gained a first down.
The play in question happened with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and the game tied, 17-17. The Cowboys boldly elected to go for it on a fourth-and-one situation, and attempted to move the chains with a quarterback sneak by Dak Prescott. Judging by where the officials spotted the ball, the measurement was clearly going to be close, so fans and players alike watched intently as the officials brought out the chains to determine if the end result was a first down, or a turnover on downs.
The measurement was so close that referee Gene Steratore put a double-folded index card in between the ball and the stick. It touched, so it was ruled that Prescott picked up the first down. Steratore himself seemed amused by the sequence of events, as he was seen cracking a smile after using the index card to decide the critical measurement.
The Cowboys ended up going down the field and kicking a go-ahead field goal to take the lead, 20-17, and later emerged victorious by that margin. And with this game having playoff implications for both teams, in addition to the bizarre nature of what happened, social media offered some entertaining takes on what happened. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions.
It’s unlikely that we will see an index card have such a large impact on a sporting event in the future, so it’s important to savor this bizarre moment.