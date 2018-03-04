There has been a ton of great performances, this week at the 2018 NFL draft combine. From Penn State running back Saquon Barkley testing very well in multiple categories to the quarterbacks putting on a show with their deep ball passing, it’s been an exciting scouting combine.

However, one player who is stealing the show from the top prospects is University of Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin. Griffin almost did not receive an invite to the combine. but is making a strong case on why he is one of the better players in this year’s class.

The stellar linebacker ran an eye-popping 4.38 seconds 40-yard dash, which was the fastest time for a linebacker since 2003.

As you can expect, Twitter exploded with excitement from media and NFL players alike on Griffin’s outstanding performance.

Here are just a few of those tweets:

Shaquem Griffin was flying 😳😳 he 4.38 lol he not messing around!!! — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) March 4, 2018

Shaquem Griffin killing it. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 4, 2018

The fact that the NFL nearly didn't invite Shaquem Griffin to the Combine is absolutely absurd. A 4.38… 20 reps… with one hand. He owned this week, and it's not even close. — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) March 4, 2018

Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll could not believe what he saw from Griffin, whose twin brother Shaquill was drafted by Seattle in the third round of last year’s draft.

Griffin’s outstanding 40-time along with throwing down 20 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press on Saturday definitely increased his draft chances. Whichever NFL team doesn’t select Griffin, they will be missing out on a talented defensive player.