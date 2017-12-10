Poor visibility, thanks to the snowstorm in Western New York, made things extremely difficult on the Colts and Bills in Sunday’s game at New Era Field.

The massive amount of snow played a big role in the game, as the field was completely covered, with heavy snow falling during the AFC matchup as well. Bills fans likely knew that the team would have an uphill battle with Nathan Peterman starting at quarterback, but it was Mother Nature that really had the biggest impact on the must-win game. The Bills are fighting for their playoff lives, and are now forced to do so playing in the elements.

Here are some amazing shots of what the scene in Orchard Park looks like, and it’s hard to imagine how these teams will attempt to move the football on offense.

The Bills and Colts look like they're about to play a game in a real life snow globe. pic.twitter.com/c8C9vq665u — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 10, 2017

Snow job, Buffalo Bills style. 45 minutes to kickoff and you can barely see the other end zone. pic.twitter.com/hxlN73kYf8 — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) December 10, 2017

Snow really starting to pick up here in Orchard Park #Bills pic.twitter.com/fb7VqUlp5y — Brayton J. Wilson (@BJWilsonWGR) December 10, 2017

Here's the view at kickoff of Bills-Colts. Snow has let up enough to see play clock and scoreboard. But field lines will be an issue. https://t.co/JyThdmMfha pic.twitter.com/PbaqIij9qx — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) December 10, 2017

And, most importantly, here are the best Twitter reactions to the 2017 NFL season’s “Snow Bowl.”

Watching this Bills game, even the Abominable Snow Monster of the North is like … pic.twitter.com/daaPtaUDvb — Brad Evans (@YahooNoise) December 10, 2017

in heavy snow at Buffalo, Bills wearing all-red and Colts wearing all-white — effectively the Colts are in camouflage — Gregg Easterbrook (@EasterbrookG) December 10, 2017

Live look at every single player in this #Bills #Colts game… To all my southern friends… this is what a real snow storm looks like. pic.twitter.com/MBDcoEfrZa — Matt Moretti III (@Moretts13) December 10, 2017

LOVE watching The Colts at Buffalo blizzard/snow-show. Covered The Bills 1982-1986, worked in Rochester NY, lived that. Also born in Johnson City, NY, about 75 miles south of Syracuse. Brings back SO many memories. — Fred Cowgill WLKY (@FredCowgillWLKY) December 10, 2017

Bills-Colts big time snow game. Don’t care that it’s 2 bad teams, instant classic! — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) December 10, 2017

This Bills-Colts game is how you have a real snow bowl…field looks straight blizzard status — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) December 10, 2017

The 1950 Ohio State – Michigan Snow Bowl game is currently being replayed between the Colts and Bills in Buffalo. — G Marconi (@GriffinHawk) December 10, 2017

We initially thought the fog-filled second half of the Falcons-Patriots matchup at Gillette Stadium in Week 7 was difficult on players, but Sunday’s game takes the cake.