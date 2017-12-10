Poor visibility, thanks to the snowstorm in Western New York, made things extremely difficult on the Colts and Bills in Sunday’s game at New Era Field.
The massive amount of snow played a big role in the game, as the field was completely covered, with heavy snow falling during the AFC matchup as well. Bills fans likely knew that the team would have an uphill battle with Nathan Peterman starting at quarterback, but it was Mother Nature that really had the biggest impact on the must-win game. The Bills are fighting for their playoff lives, and are now forced to do so playing in the elements.
Here are some amazing shots of what the scene in Orchard Park looks like, and it’s hard to imagine how these teams will attempt to move the football on offense.
And, most importantly, here are the best Twitter reactions to the 2017 NFL season’s “Snow Bowl.”
We initially thought the fog-filled second half of the Falcons-Patriots matchup at Gillette Stadium in Week 7 was difficult on players, but Sunday’s game takes the cake.