The game-time temperature was 22 degrees in Foxboro for Saturday’s divisional-round showdown between the Titans and Patriots at Gillette Stadium, and players did whatever they could to stay warm.

For Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, that entailed wearing an absurdly large jacket, which looked like it was at least three sizes too big for him.

Brady’s wearing the infamous giant jacket again. Just need the right angle, but man that thing was glorious last year. pic.twitter.com/HVDCsVdCOM — Tim Ryan (@TheSportsHernia) January 14, 2018

Twitter users had a field day after Brady was shown wearing the jacket on the sideline. Check out some of the best reactions.

Brady’s jacket is nearly as big as his ego. #TENvsNE pic.twitter.com/qM6oGCOn47 — Denlesks (@Denlesks) January 14, 2018

@Patriots Does someone wear the Brady enormous jacket while he is on the field to keep it warm for him? I am available to help out if need be #DoYourJob #NotDone #NFLPlayoffs 🙋🏻‍♂️ — Jacob Towne (@JTowne7) January 14, 2018

I just want someone to put my jacket on for me like they do for Brady #Pats — Monique Medina (@MoniqueMedina22) January 14, 2018

WHO ARE THE THREE SMALL CHILDREN SITTING ON EACH OTHER'S SHOULDERS UNDER THIS JACKET AND WHAT DID THEY DO WITH TOM BRADY pic.twitter.com/x2BH64aeRQ — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 14, 2018

Tom Brady didn’t look excited about coming out from underneath that jacket — Sarah Carney (@CarneySC) January 14, 2018

Tom Brady thinks his sideline jacket is so cool — John (@JohnRichTV) January 14, 2018

i can't take tom brady seriously when he has that huge jacket on — emily (@em_ciliberti) January 14, 2018

Does Tom Brady have two other Patriots under that warming jacket? — Shannon (@shannertanner) January 14, 2018

It’s fitting that one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time wore one of the largest jackets we’ve ever seen an athlete wear during a game.