The NFL couldn’t have asked for four better teams for Sunday’s NFC and AFC Championship Games.

The Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers all advanced to their respective conference title games, setting up delicious matchups of red-hot teams and hugely productive quarterbacks to decide which two teams will go on to play in Super Bowl LI.

According to NFL Media Research, this year will be the first time since the 1970 merger in which all four conference championship teams entered the playoffs on wins streaks of at least four games.

The Steelers won seven straight games to end the regular season. The Packers and Patriots both won six. And the Falcons won four. Throw in the playoff games, and the four teams have won a combined 29 straight games.

It doesn’t always work out so neatly in the postseason, but these four teams are clearly playing the very best right now. And they can thank their quarterbacks.

ESPN’s Field Yates has the numbers on Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan in 2016:

The four combined for 135 touchdown passes this season. Ryan produced 4,944 passing yards and 38 touchdowns for the NFL’s top offense. Brady returned from suspension to throw 28 scores and just two interceptions. Rodgers led the NFL with 40 touchdown passes as the Packers ran the table after a 4-6 start. And Roethlisberger threw 29 touchdown passes in 14 games.

What about career accomplishments?

Ryan will likely be the league’s MVP for 2016. Brady has two MVPs, four Super Bowl titles and three Super Bowl MVPs. Rodgers has two MVPs, one Super Bowl and one Super Bowl MVP. Roethlisberger has won two Super Bowls.

Championship Sunday is going to be great. The hottest teams and four of the best quarterbacks in the game will decide the winners in each conference. Ryan vs. Rodgers, and Brady vs. Roethlisberger. The NFL couldn’t have asked for anything better.