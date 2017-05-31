Ty Montgomery would rather have a successful career than a longer one. He says that while his move to running back could shorten his career, it could lead to a more memorable one.

Montgomery switched from wide receiver to running back last year because of the Packers’ rash of injuries at the position. He ran the ball 77 times for 457 yards, 5.9 yards per carry. This season, Montgomery sits atop the running back depth chart.

“Do I want to play in the NFL for a longer period of time and not be as happy because I’m not having the amount of success that I’d like to have?” the 24-year-old Montgomery said on ESPN. “And if running back gives me that, then I’d rather play 6-8 years in the league and having a successful career and having a lot of fun doing it and not always battling to be somebody’s fourth, fifth or sixth receiver, even if it meant a 10-12 year career.”

Montgomery also noted that he could make more money in a shorter career as a running back than in a longer career as a receiver.

The grind of a full season at the position will reveal whether Montgomery can make it as a running back over the long haul even if it leads to a shorter career.