It turns out Ty Montgomery’s move to running back this season was more than just a desperation move by the Packers.

Coach Mike McCarthy told the Green Bay Press-Gazette that Montgomery will remain at the position in 2017.

McCarthy said #Packers RB Ty Montgomery will stick at RB. "He's a running back. He wants to change his number." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 26, 2017

Originally a wide receiver, Montgomery was moved to running back when Eddie Lacy and James Starks went down with injuries this season. Montgomery ran the ball 77 times for 457 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-27 win over the Bears in Week 15.

Eddie Lacy has been plagued by injuries in each of the last two seasons and will be a free agent. If he’s back, he or Starks could provide Montgomery with some competition, or at least a breather every now and then. So expect Montgomery’s No. 88 to go to a receiver next year and be replaced by a number between 20 and 49.

