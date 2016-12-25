Saturday’s game against the Cardinals was a disaster on many fronts for the Seahawks.

Not only did they lose the divisional game, 34-31, but they also may have lost speedy receiver Ricardo Lockett for the season. Lockett hauled in a big catch with the team trailing, 14-0, and appeared to score a touchdown to cut the deficit in half. He was ruled down at the one-yard line, though, and also landed awkwardly on his ankle, which you can see twisted nearly all the way around.

Here's where #Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett was injured pic.twitter.com/VmIXPcYdAK — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) December 24, 2016

Lockett did not return to the game, and we’re waiting on an update regarding his status.

UPDATE:

Pete Carroll: WR Tyler Lockett will require surgery, out for year. #Seahawks — Stephen Cohen (@scohenPI) December 25, 2016

Lockett has been ruled out for the rest of the season.