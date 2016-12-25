Posted byon
Saturday’s game against the Cardinals was a disaster on many fronts for the Seahawks.
Not only did they lose the divisional game, 34-31, but they also may have lost speedy receiver Ricardo Lockett for the season. Lockett hauled in a big catch with the team trailing, 14-0, and appeared to score a touchdown to cut the deficit in half. He was ruled down at the one-yard line, though, and also landed awkwardly on his ankle, which you can see twisted nearly all the way around.
Lockett did not return to the game, and we’re waiting on an update regarding his status.
UPDATE:
Lockett has been ruled out for the rest of the season.