The Suns defeated the Celtics in the most unpredictable fashion on Sunday night, and it was pretty fun to watch.

They scored five points in the final six seconds of the game, after previously trailing by a bucket, but did not give up at any point. After a layup tied the game at 106-106, the Suns stole the ensuing inbounds pass and Tyler Ulis then drained a three-pointer to beat the buzzer and lift the Suns to victory.

Tyler Ulis beats the Celtics in a crazy finish pic.twitter.com/TXxufpFOTg — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 6, 2017

What a finish.