The Honey Badger has something to prove, apparently.

With the Cardinals having released him due to salary cap reasons, Tyrann Mathieu has made it clear that he wants to show the world he’s one of the top safeties in the league, and that’s why he signed with the Texans.

Mathieu on leaving money on the table to join Watt, Clowney and #Texans’ defense. pic.twitter.com/kV976Rq0xI — Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) March 19, 2018

Mathieu still got paid pretty well, as he’ll make $7 million for the season. Not only that, he’ll be given the opportunity to show that he still has “it.”

One thing’s for sure: JJ Watt seems to be excited to be teaming up with the Honey Badger, judging by this tweet.

Come on over bro @Mathieu_Era — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 14, 2018

Assuming Mathieu stays healthy, he should fare well in Houston. It’s a great scheme fit, and having Watt and Jadeveon Clowney wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks upfront should allow him to record a few turnovers and impact plays, something he’s known for doing.