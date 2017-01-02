Chiefs receiver/return man Tyreek Hill has burst onto the scene this season, and opposing teams know that he’s a weapon that must be accounted for.

And yet, he’s still torching them for long touchdowns.

What he did in Sunday’s game against the Chargers was one of his most impressive scores, as he fielded a punt from his own 5-yard line — which is frowned upon — and took it 95 yards to the house.

Check out how Hill burned the Chargers special teams unit, leaving would-be tacklers in the dust.

Hill hit a top speed of just over 21 mph on the return. He has some serious wheels.