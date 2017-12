Raiders long snapper Jon Condo attempting to tackle Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill in the open field just isn’t fair.

Hill returned a punt in the second half of Sunday’s game, when he was met by Condo. The Chiefs receiver then put the moves on Condo, and left him in the dust with a sick juke. Condo ended up falling down on the play, and all he could do was watch as Hill ran by him.

Tyreek Hill just put this man on SKATES pic.twitter.com/9eU3bdsG41 — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) December 10, 2017

In Condo’s defense, he’s not the first player Hill has juked out of their shoes.