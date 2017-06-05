Tyrod Taylor and LeSean McCoy really want Jeremy Maclin to join them in Buffalo.

Maclin was a surprise cut by the Kansas City Chiefs last week and both of the Buffalo Bills’ star players haven’t been shy about recruiting him.

Taylor and McCoy talked about how they connected about the idea, according to the Buffalo News‘ Jay Skurski:

“Actually Tyrod, he texted me when it happened,” McCoy said. “I was flying in. I had just landed. Tyrod was like, ‘Hey get me on the phone with Mac.’ That would be cool to have another weapon in the offense, but you never know. A lot has to work out for that to happen. You know how the business goes. Today was the first day I seen Shady,” Taylor said. “We texted about it, but want to get Maclin’s number and try to reach out to him. Just to see what his thoughts, what is he thinking moving forward and try to get him here.”

The Bills hope they’re set at wideout moving forward thanks to the combo of Sammy Watkins and rookie Zay Jones. But adding the 29-year-old Maclin wouldn’t be a terrible idea if the cost is right and he can stay on the field.

Maclin is still a solid pro in the right situation. He posted 1,088 yards and eight scores in 2015 before only suiting up for 12 games last year and seeing his lowest target count since 2011. He’d have plenty of room to work with given all of the offensive names mentioned here.

It’s hard to say where Maclin wants to end up, but if landing somewhere he’s wanted is high on the list, Buffalo might just top it.