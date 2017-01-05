The situation between the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Tyrod Taylor continues to get stranger.

Taylor decided Thursday he’d have surgery to address a groin injury. The Bills had held him out of a Week 17 game for fear of his getting hurt, which impacts the team in a big way financially.

Given the circumstances, the Bills issued a statement on Taylor’s operation that distances themselves from the whole ordeal, per ESPN’s Mike Rodak:

“Bills QB Tyrod Taylor had a consultation visit yesterday with Dr. William Meyers [in Philadelphia] and elected to have surgery this morning,” the statement said, confirming the surgery. “The Bills were informed late yesterday of this morning’s procedure.”

That doesn’t sound like a happy team.

Which makes sense. Taylor has a clause in his contract that says every penny of his $27.5 million 2017 salary goes guaranteed if he can’t pass a physical by March 11. Whether he can after a surgery this month and a recovery period is hard to say, but one can see why the Bills might be frustrated with the situation.

For his part, Taylor wasn’t happy with the Bills about getting benched in Week 17 after the team fired head coach Rex Ryan. In theory, it’s a sign the remaining decision-makers aren’t sold on his ability as a franchise quarterback after a down year.

Of course, Taylor being unable to pass a physical and having so much cash locked down backs the Bills into a corner. Rest assured this isn’t the last development we’ll hear out of Buffalo anytime soon.