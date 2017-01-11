Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith said he’d be ready to play in the divisional playoffs.

He took the first step toward backing that up when he returned to practice Wednesday, according to NFL.com.

Smith suffered a sprained MCL in the Cowboys’ Week 16 win over the Lions. He sat out a Week 17 game the Cowboys didn’t need to win because they clinched home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

This is Smith’s fourth straight Pro Bowl season and he was named First Team All-Pro this year for the second time in three seasons.

Smith anchors an offensive line that allowed 28 sacks, tied for seventh-fewest in the league, and paved the way for a rushing attack that averaged 4.8 yards per carry, third in the league.

The Cowboys host the Packers Sunday afternoon, and the spoils of the first-round bye have allowed Smith to rest his knee for nearly three weeks.