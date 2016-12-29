Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith has plenty of time to rest his sprained right knee, and according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram he guaranteed that he’ll be good to go for the divisional round of the playoffs.

Smith, who was named to the Pro Bowl for the fourth straight year, sprained his medial collateral ligament Monday night against the Lions.

Center Travis Frederick and guard Zack Martin are also Pro Bowlers on an offensive line that has paved the way for 4.9 rushing yards per carry this season, second-best in the league, and limited opponents to 25 sacks, tied for eighth-fewest in the league.

The Cowboys (13-2) have the top seed in the playoffs locked up, which gives them the ability to rest Smith as well as any other dinged-up starters in the regular-season finale to go with the built-in rest that comes with the first-round playoff bye.

That will give Dak Prescott’s blind-side protector almost three weeks to heal up.