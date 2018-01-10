Alabama emerged victorious over Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, and the UCF Knights finished the season undefeated, so the only way to decide which squad is better would be for the two teams to square off on the field, right?

Knights fans appear to feel that way, judging by the billboard they recently put up in Tuscaloosa. It displayed a message that congratulated Alabama on its title win, and also challenged the Crimson Tide to a home-and-home series with the Knights.

Unfortunately, Alabama really wouldn’t have time to squeeze those games in, with Nick Saban and the coaching staff already working on recruiting in preparation for next season. There are no days off for the insanely successful football program, which has dominated its opponents over the past decade.