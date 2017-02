Athletes may get all the credit, but being a cheerleader and trying to inspire fans during games isn’t an easy gig, either, as we found out on Thursday night.

It happened the second half of the Oregon-UCLA game, when a female UCLA cheerleader was tasked with being near the top of a pyramid. Unfortunately, she was dropped, and hit the court hard.

To add insult to injury, when she was carried off the court, the guy who was holding her tripped and fell.

This poor UCLA cheerleader fell from the pyramid, then the guy carrying her off slips & falls on top of her (h/t @AJPONE) pic.twitter.com/cYeaiJowxL — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 10, 2017

Ouch.