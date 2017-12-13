Wayne Ellington caught fire in the first half of Wednesday’s game, and one of his teammates appeared to be in awe over it.

Ellington had drained six consecutive shots midway through the second quarter, and was beginning to really heat up. It didn’t take long for him to make his seventh, either. The Heat guard received the ball on the perimeter with his back to the basket, and quickly pivoted to turn and attempt a tough three-pointer, which he knocked down.

His teammates on the bench sure loved it, especially veteran Udonis Haslem, who made it look as if he fainted in one of his colleague’s arms.

Wayne Ellington makes seventh straight shot, makes Udonis Haslem faint on t he sidelines pic.twitter.com/f5VtfZaXDy — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 14, 2017

Ellington finished the first half with 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting. The most incredible thing about his stat line is that he managed all that in just 17 minutes of play.