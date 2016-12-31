Maybe Ronda Rousey’s bark is worse than her bite.

The previously 12-0 fighter came into Friday’s UFC 207 bout against Amanda Nunes with something to prove, and instead showed she was nothing more than just the flavor of the month.

Nunes, the women’s bantamweight champion, certainly wasn’t intimidated in Friday’s showdown, as she threw 47 total punches and landed 27 of them, knocking Rousey out in just 48 seconds.

Here’s what the carnage looked like:

Ronda Rousey was absolutely destroyed by Amanda Nunes last night. #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/q1ZD8huzXe — MMOB (@MMOBOfficial) December 31, 2016

It was Rousey’s second consecutive loss in embarrassing fashion, and possibly her final UFC fight.

Rousey still netted a cool $3 million for this fight. Don’t be surprised when you see her on your TV set again in the future — this time competing in the WWE.