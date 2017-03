Alistair Overeem and Mark Hunt treated fans to a great fight at UFC 209, which ended with a pretty brutal knockout.

The two heavyweights battled it out into the third round, when Overeem ended the fight with a knee to Hunt’s face. Overeem pinned his opponent up against the cage, and that’s when this knee caused him to hit the mat hard, face first.

Overeem continues to silence his doubters.