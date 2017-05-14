After watching what took place at UFC 211, we can never question Yair Rodriguez’s toughness.

With him squaring off against the veteran Frankie Edgar, many thought this would be Rodriguez’s breakout fight. But it was anything but that.

Rodriguez spent two rounds getting beaten to a pulp, taking many punches in the process. It was so bad that a doctor had to step in and call the fight.

This is why there was no third round, and the bout ended via TKO. Check out that left eye.

Rodriguez’s professional record fell to 10-2 after this setback. For now, he’ll want to work on healing that eye.