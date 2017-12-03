UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway defended his title against Jose Aldo in a big way at UFC 218 on Saturday night.

Holloway destroyed Jose Aldo — who had held the belt for a long time in the past — and finished him off with a third-round knockout. As we know, Aldo was flexed into the fight just three weeks ago, when Frankie Edgar broke his orbital bone while training.

Aldo put up a good fight, but took some big shots, and suffered a cut on his face, which left him a bit bloody.

Max standing right in front of em, pumping those straight shots.#UFC218 pic.twitter.com/MZBFGT1LS5 — Jonnyboy (@Jonnyboy_6969) December 3, 2017

He also had to deal with the arrogant Holloway taunting him.

Holloway wore Aldo down, and eventually knocked him out with a flurry of punches with roughly one minute remaining in the third round.

This is how the event ended. RT @r0bato: Max Holloway picks apart Jose Aldo at the end of round 3 for his 12th straight win#UFC218 pic.twitter.com/kQ6tLNSHCw — PHSports LiveScores (@LiveScoresPH) December 3, 2017

Aldo gave it his all, but Holloway is just at another level right now, and it’s hard to really see anyone else challenging him.