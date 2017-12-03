UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway defended his title against Jose Aldo in a big way at UFC 218 on Saturday night.
Holloway destroyed Jose Aldo — who had held the belt for a long time in the past — and finished him off with a third-round knockout. As we know, Aldo was flexed into the fight just three weeks ago, when Frankie Edgar broke his orbital bone while training.
Aldo put up a good fight, but took some big shots, and suffered a cut on his face, which left him a bit bloody.
He also had to deal with the arrogant Holloway taunting him.
Holloway wore Aldo down, and eventually knocked him out with a flurry of punches with roughly one minute remaining in the third round.
Aldo gave it his all, but Holloway is just at another level right now, and it’s hard to really see anyone else challenging him.