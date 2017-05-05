Thursday was a rough day for umpire Mitch Muchlinski.

He was behind the dish when the Athletics squared off against the Twins at Target Field, and had to face the wrath of Ryon Healy in the eighth inning, who was upset about how the ump was calling balls and strikes. Muchlinski ejected him, and that was the end of that.

But what happened later in the game — in the inning that followed — was a bit more stressful, and definitely more painful.

Muchlinski took a Santiago Casilla pitch right to the groin, and yeah, ouch.

Umpire takes pitch directly to the 🥜s pic.twitter.com/M2ywTurCId — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 4, 2017

He did manage to tough it out, and stayed in the game. Not all heroes wear capes.