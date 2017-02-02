Sneaker fans are gonna love the new Tar Heel-themed Jordans that players will soon be wearing, as they are super-fresh looking.

Given that the Jordan Brand now has a partnership with North Carolina’s basketball program, we get to see awesome creations such as these two new pairs of sneakers that have just been shown off on the team’s Instagram page.

Check out this pair of Carolina-themed Jordan 31 Colorways.

These new Jordan Super.Fly shows are pretty awesome as well, as they’re all white and prominently sport the UNC logo.

I want a pair of the Colorways, and I want them now. Both pairs are pretty awesome, though. The players are lucky they’ll get to rock these.