The scene at Chapel Hill was pretty lit after UNC defeated Gonzaga in the national championship game on Monday night.

UNC fans have it pretty good, as they watched their team reach the final for the second consecutive year. And 2017 was a step forward from 2016, with the Tar Heels cutting down the nets when it was all said and done. Here’s what it looked like.

The Tar Heels faithful hit the streets to celebrate as soon as the game was in the books, and here’s a video of the scene at Chapel Hill.

Videos: UNC students flood the streets after winning sixth national championship https://t.co/Eza1nYJZJT pic.twitter.com/ELDDdTFJPh — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) April 4, 2017

There were plenty of cheers, fireworks and even some fires.

Franklin Street is wild right now (📹: jchill2ig/IG) pic.twitter.com/0arRHHDBIG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 4, 2017

CHAPEL HILL IS BURNING. NATIONAL CHAMPIONS 2017 pic.twitter.com/OhYmf00LWN — UNC-Barstool (@UNCBarstool) April 4, 2017

What a night.

About Matt Birch

Matt manages all editorial operations for The Sports Daily. His work has been featured on MSN, Fox Sports, Yardbarker, SB Nation and Bleacher Report. Matt has also written for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He enjoys eating good food, shooting hoops and making original, compelling stories go viral.

Email Twitter