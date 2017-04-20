Getting a fresh, new pair of Jordans is a big deal, even if you’re an athlete playing for Oregon or North Carolina, and receive them on the regular.

Collegiate athletes love getting free stuff, so you can imagine how the North Carolina football team reacted when it was announced by head coach Larry Fedora that they’d each be receiving a pair of brand-new Jordan Retro 11s.

They went absolutely nuts, and here’s how it looked.

Here’s what they were going nuts over.

Shoes are a big deal in this day and age. Gotta stay fly.