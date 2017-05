The University of Georgia just debuted a pretty awesome and unique addition to its locker room, and we have to imagine it will excite potential recruits.

Not too many teams — or any, that I can recall — can boast that they have a DJ spinning in a booth in its locker room.

And now the Bulldogs can.

The team installed a DJ booth in its locker room to pump players up before practices and games.

Excited about some new locker room features… @flyguy2stackz can spin!! pic.twitter.com/EwIxr73Dvd — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) May 19, 2017

This has to be the work of new head coach Kirby Smart, and we think it’s pretty awesome.