Tensions were high during Saturday’s UNLV-Utah State women’s basketball game, and punches were thrown.

It started after a hard foul, when a shoving match then broke out. Those shoves then turned to punches, and it was on.

A fight broke out in the UNLV Utah State women's basketball game. pic.twitter.com/JzwutY8A9n — Tyler Bischoff (@Bischoff_Tyler) January 8, 2017

That got ugly quick.