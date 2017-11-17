Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett and head coach Urban Meyer have developed a special bond in their five years of working together.

Barrett, who redshirted as a freshman in 2013, has experienced ups and downs over the years, as far as his play on the field goes, but Meyer has seemingly supported him every step of the way. And now that Barrett’s collegiate career is nearing its end — with the Buckeyes having only two regular-season games remaining on their schedule — it appears to finally be sinking in that he won’t be back next season.

Meyer recently spoke about that very topic on his weekly radio show on 97.1 The Fan, and used an analogy to perfectly sum up how he feels about Barrett’s eventual departure.

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer on J.T. Barrett's career nearing its end: "You equate it to when your oldest daughter goes off to college." — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) November 16, 2017

The two, at times, have looked like family both on and off the field, so it doesn’t appear that Meyer was exaggerating one bit. Barrett looks to be as close to Meyer as Tim Tebow was, and we won’t be surprised if the team’s head coach gets a bit emotional when its signal-caller takes the field for the final time later this season.