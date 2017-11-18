College football fans were impressed with the tackling ability of USC kicker Reid Budrovich, which was on full display during Saturday’s game against UCLA.

Budrovich was one of the last lines of defense for his team when UCLA return man Darnay Holmes picked up steam after receiving a kickoff. Holmes raced up the sideline when he was met by Budrovich, who dropped him immediately with a textbook hit.

Holmes surely didn’t see that hit coming. As for Budrovich, he did an excellent job of tracking and bringing down the speedy cornerback.