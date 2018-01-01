Posted byon
USC was forced to play without its best offensive weapon for the majority of Sunday’s game against Washington State, as Chimezie Metu was ejected from the game for putting a cheap shot on one of his opponents.
Metu went to close out on Washington State’s Carter Skaggs in the first half of the game, and attempted to sneak in a shot to the groin in doing so.
Metu was hit with a Flagrant-2 foul and promptly ejected from the game. He finished with seven points, but the Trojans still managed to roll to a 89-71 victory.