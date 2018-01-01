USC was forced to play without its best offensive weapon for the majority of Sunday’s game against Washington State, as Chimezie Metu was ejected from the game for putting a cheap shot on one of his opponents.

Metu went to close out on Washington State’s Carter Skaggs in the first half of the game, and attempted to sneak in a shot to the groin in doing so.

WHAT ON EARTH????? pic.twitter.com/AOLy4cqNSI — The Final Horn (@thefinalhornpod) January 1, 2018

Metu was hit with a Flagrant-2 foul and promptly ejected from the game. He finished with seven points, but the Trojans still managed to roll to a 89-71 victory.