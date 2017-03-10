There’s no love lost when USC and UCLA square off on the court, and no shortage of highlight-reel plays, either.

The two teams battled it out on Thursday night in the Pac-12 Tournament, with UCLA squeaking by with a 76-74 win.

USC went down fighting, though, and they treated fans to the best highlight of the night.

It happened with five minutes remaining in the game, and entailed Jordan McLaughlin finding Elijah Stewart from half court for an insane alley oop.

That’s a play you won’t normally see collegiate athletes make. What an amazing display of athleticism from Stewart.