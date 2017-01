Muay Thai world champion Valentina Shevchenko did quick work of her opponent, Julianna Peña, at UFC on FOX 23 on Saturday night, and then busted out some great dance moves in celebration.

Shevchenko used a great armbar to submit Peña and that’s how she got it done.

WOW! @BulletValentina pulls out an impressive armbar victory in 2nd round to defeat the @VenezeulanVixen. #UFCDenver https://t.co/3b6O6enJ7o — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 29, 2017

And the celebration that followed was awesome.

Even Amanda Nunes was feeling it.