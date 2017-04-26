The Broncos have the 20th pick in the NFL draft. They’re one of the fortunate teams that doesn’t have to draft a quarterback from this year’s mediocre class.

They were in those shoes last year after Peyton Manning retired, and they chose Paxton Lynch with the 26th pick. It looks like they’re going to give Lynch every chance to prove them right with that pick, because Broncos coach Vance Joseph hasn’t named a starter for the 2017 season. It’s a dead heat between Lynch and Trevor Siemian.

“It’s going to be a long battle,” Joseph told NFL.com. “Both guys are in it. They’re both working very hard, and both guys are here every day, and that’s important.”

Joseph has said the quarterback competition will “go down to the wire.”

Siemian went 8-6 as a starter with 18 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. His passer rating was 84.6. He didn’t knock anyone’s socks off, but on paper Seimian should be the clear front-runner to start. But he was a seventh-round draft pick two years ago. It remains to be seen how long he can keep the first-round pick from taking his job.