Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett appeared on a recent episode of TBS’ “Drop the Mic,” and judging by the way his opponent roasted him, he may be regretting the decision to do so.

Bennett squared off against actress Vanessa Hudgens in a rap battle, and it’s safe to say she brought the heat. Here’s what Hudgens had to say when she began roasting Bennett.

“Your eyes so far apart, insulting you is easy,” she said. “They look opposite directions, there’s no way that you could see me.”

Hudgens also hit Bennett where it hurts with a Super Bowl joke, which you can see in the video below.

@vanessahudgens was a savage in a rap battle against NFL star @mosesbread72… who won? 😂🤔 (via @dropthemictbs) A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Dec 1, 2017 at 2:31pm PST

We know Hudgens can be sweet, but she showed she has a savage side as well.