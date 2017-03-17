As a VCU alumnus, I can personally attest that Chris “Pav” Pavarotti is a superfan and has been for well over a decade.

Pav goes to great lengths to support the team, often traveling all over the country to meet up with other fans and cheer on the team. And he never misses the NCAA Tournament.

He was in attendance for Thursday’s game against Saint Mary’s, and even his sleeping daughter couldn’t hinder him from cheering on the team.

A++++ parenting from this VCU fan here pic.twitter.com/qYvjpsNhus — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 17, 2017

Some of the bloggers have been complaining about his behavior, and feel that he should’ve either left the game or refrained from cheering with his daughter in his arms. But in no way does that speak to the type of parent he is. Pav is a dedicated, committed dad, and just wanted his daughter to experience the game firsthand.

