The Vegas Golden Knights retired their first number in franchise history before Saturday’s game against the Sharks at T-Mobile Arena to honor those that died in October’s mass shooting.

It was an emotional scene as the Knights raised a black and gold banner that honored those that were killed. The banner has 58 stars to pay tribute to the 58 people that were killed, and also displays the name of each victim. The banner was hoisted from the rafters, which you can see below.

So unbelievably powerful. No player will ever wear the #58 in a Golden Knights uniform. It is officially retired and this banner will now hang in the rafters at T-Mobile Arena. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/pKAkIqx6PC — Kevaney Martin (@KevaneyMartin) April 1, 2018

The 58 will always be with us #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/FwT0HOH3uS — x – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 1, 2018

There’s always emotion when teams square off on the ice, but this particular night had a lot more than usual.