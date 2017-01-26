Usually this late in tournaments, all the talk is about a different Williams sister and how she can win it all, but that’s not the case in this year’s Australian Open.

Venus Williams is playing arguably the best tennis of her life right now, and just defeated CoCo Vandeweghe 6-7, 6-3, 6-2 to punch her ticket to the Australian Open final.

Williams finished the match strong and dominated Vandeweghe, giving her a lot to be proud of. This will be the first Grand Slam final she’s played in since 2009, and yeah, it’s safe to say she’s pretty excited about it.

Check out her on-court reaction after the big win.

Venus Williams' initial reaction to winning pic.twitter.com/cLVgZz1B7G — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 26, 2017

Venus's reaction after shaking hands with chair umpire pic.twitter.com/c8iBgjtOy0 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 26, 2017

Serena is currently destroying Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in her match, so it looks like we’re going to have an all-Williams final.